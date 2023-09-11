Altuve went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Padres.

Altuve made headlines with five home runs combined between Sept. 4 and 5, and he continued his power production Sunday by belting his sixteenth long ball of the season. He has hit extremely well overall since returning from an oblique injury July 26, maintaining a .348 batting average with 10 homers, 24 RBI, 41 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 40 games. Altuve has run into some bad injury luck on the campaign, but he's been an exceptional producer across the board when on the field.