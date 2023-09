Altuve went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Altuve was productive from atop the order, but the Astros couldn't get him home. This was his seventh multi-hit effort in his last 10 games, and he's hitting .386 (17-for-44) in that span. The second baseman is up to a .315/.399/.534 slash line with 17 home runs, 51 RBI, 75 runs scored and 13 stolen bases over 86 contests this season.