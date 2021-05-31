The Astros reinstated Urquidy (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reliever Ralph Garza was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room on the active roster for Urquidy, who will be returning to action for the first time since May 12. Urquidy tossed 63 pitches and 3.2 innings in his lone rehab start at Double-A Corpus Christi prior to being activated, so he may have some light restrictions in place as he steps back into the rotation. The 26-year-old is projected to make the second of his two starts this week Saturday on the road against the Blue Jays.