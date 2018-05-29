Astros' Justin Verlander: Notches seventh victory

Verlander (7-2) picked up the win Monday as he allowed one run on five hits while striking out five across 6.2 innings against the Yankees.

Verlander was spotted a three-run lead in the second inning, and he made it through six scoreless innings until surrendering a solo home run to Greg Bird in the seventh. His outstanding 1.11 ERA leads all of baseball, and he's struck out 98 batters across 81.1 innings. The 35-year-old has also shown excellent command of late, allowing just two walks in his last three starts (21.2 innings). Verlander figures to make his 13th start of the 2018 season Saturday against Boston.