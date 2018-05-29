Astros' Justin Verlander: Notches seventh victory
Verlander (7-2) picked up the win Monday as he allowed one run on five hits while striking out five across 6.2 innings against the Yankees.
Verlander was spotted a three-run lead in the second inning, and he made it through six scoreless innings until surrendering a solo home run to Greg Bird in the seventh. His outstanding 1.11 ERA leads all of baseball, and he's struck out 98 batters across 81.1 innings. The 35-year-old has also shown excellent command of late, allowing just two walks in his last three starts (21.2 innings). Verlander figures to make his 13th start of the 2018 season Saturday against Boston.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine and picks up sixth win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses first shutout since 2015•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Will pitch Friday against Rangers•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 14 in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start