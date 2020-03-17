Astros' Justin Verlander: Out six weeks after groin surgery

Verlander underwent surgery on his right groin Tuesday and will be out for six weeks, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander left a spring training game in early March with what was originally called right triceps soreness and was later referred to as a mild lat strain. He had also battled what seemed to be a minor groin issue early in camp, but it's now that issue which is seemingly the larger concern. Verlander will still have to build his arm strength back up following his six-week shutdown, a period which will end in late April. With the start to the season uncertaintain due to the coronavirus pandemic, whether or not he winds up missing any time remains to be seen.