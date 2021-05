Straw went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Straw was part of a rare uprising from the bottom of the order. The normally anemic trio of Kyle Tucker, Straw and Martin Maldonado were a combined 6-for-10 with seven RBI and four runs scored. Straw has hit safely in three of the last four games, going 5-for-15 during that stretch to raise his season average to .220.