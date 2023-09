The Astros reinstated Stanek (ankle) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Stanek was placed on the injured list Sept. 5 with a right ankle sprain after having to be carted off the field the day before. Since then, he's pitched a scoreless inning with Triple-A Sugar Land and is now ready to return to Houston's bullpen as a middle reliever. Joel Kuhnel was optioned to Sugar Land in a corresponding move.