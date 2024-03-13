Wood allowed two earned runs on four hits over 4.1 innings in the Athletics' Cactus League win over the Mariners on Tuesday. He also hit two batters and recorded five strikeouts.

Wood built on a solid showing in a rain-shortened outing against the Guardians on Thursday, when he allowed two runs on three hits over 2.1 innings with five strikeouts. The left-hander was able to match the latter total Tuesday while upping his workload, and although his control wasn't at its sharpest, Wood appears increasingly ready to open the regular season as the Athletics' No. 4 starter.