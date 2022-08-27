Pruitt's contract was selected by the Athletics on Saturday.
Pruitt was designated for assignment Monday, but he's back again just five days later after Dany Jimenez hit the 60-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Pruitt owns a 4.78 ERA in 37.2 innings this season, so he's unlikely to pitch in a high-leverage role.
More News
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Outrighted to minors•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Records first save Sunday•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Takes first loss Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Steps up in long relief•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Back on track Wednesday•