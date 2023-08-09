Pruitt will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Pruitt has already made five starts for the A's this season, though none of his outings have lasted longer than three frames. The 33-year-old righty has pitched to a respectable 3.35 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 43 innings this season and will give way to Freddy Tarnok after an inning or two Wednesday.