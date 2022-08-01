Sears was traded from the Yankees to the Athletics along with Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman in exchange for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Sears is an interesting starting pitching prospect who will get more of an opportunity in Oakland than he would have in New York. He has a 2.05 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 22 innings (seven appearances) in the big leagues this season. Sears is a command/control artist who throws three pitches and relies on spotting his fastball, which he throws roughly 60 percent of the time. He had a 1.67 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 43 innings at Triple-A.