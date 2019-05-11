Chapman went 2-for-5 with a walk and a walkoff solo home run in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings win over Cleveland.

Facing Cleveland closer Brad Hand in the 12th inning, Chapman got a 3-2 slider on the inner part of the plate and ripped it 427 feet down the left-field line. It's the first walkoff hit of any kind in his career, but it likely won't be the last. Chapman now boasts a .279/.368/.565 slash line through 40 games with 10 homers and 23 RBI.

