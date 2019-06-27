Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks 19th homer
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Chapman gave the Athletics a bit of breathing room in the pitcher's duel, smacking a 415-foot shot in the seventh off Adam Wainwright for his third home run in the last six games. Chapman also extended his on-base streak to an impressive 13 consecutive contests, a stretch that now includes six multi-hit tallies.
