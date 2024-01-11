Blackburn agreed to a one-year, $3.45 million contract with Oakland on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.

Blackburn will remain Oakland's highest-paid pitcher. The 30-year-old righty has made 20-plus starts in back-to-back seasons and is useable in deeper leagues as a home streamer against teams like the Angels. He had a 3.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 53 innings at home last season.