Athletics' Sean Manaea: Takes seventh loss Friday
Manaea (9-7) allowed three earned runs on nine hits over five innings in a loss to the Rockies on Friday. He struck out five.
The good news was that Manaea didn't give up a barrage of runs in the prime hitting conditions of Coors Field. On the other hand, he got minimal run support from an offense that was stymied by Kyle Freeland, who held Oakland batters to five hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. Manaea encouragingly refrained from issuing any free passes for the second straight start, and he was pulled after just 74 pitches. He did surrender a solo home run to Nolan Arenado in his final inning and also saw Charlie Blackmon tag him for a pair of doubles, but he limited the damage overall. Despite the defeat, Manaea managed to extend his streak of not allowing more than three earned runs to 10 consecutive starts, a stretch that was initiated June 5. He'll look to bounce back and hit double-digit wins for the second consecutive season against the Blue Jays next Wednesday.
