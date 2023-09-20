Newcomb (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Newcomb landed on the 15-day IL over the weekend and is now officially done for the season with a sprained left knee. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Joey Estes.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Newcomb: Shelved with sprained knee•
-
Athletics' Sean Newcomb: Goes three innings•
-
Athletics' Sean Newcomb: Awarded another start•
-
Athletics' Sean Newcomb: Tosses four scoreless frames•
-
Athletics' Sean Newcomb: Impressive in relief appearance•
-
Athletics' Sean Newcomb: Gets call-up to Oakland•