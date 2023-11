Lively elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lively was removed from the Reds' 40-man roster last month after struggling to a 5.38 ERA over 88.2 innings (12 starts, seven relief appearances) during the 2023 campaign. The 31-year-old right-hander may have to settle for a minor-league contract on the open market this winter.