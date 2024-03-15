Kirk will be the Blue Jays' regular catcher while Danny Jansen (wrist) is sidelined, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Jansen has been diagnosed with a small fracture in the pisiform bone of his right wrist. The Jays are hopeful he will need just a couple weeks of rest and can return early on in the season, but that seems like a best-case scenario for a guy who's dealt with plenty of injuries. It creates an opportunity for Kirk to be the everyday catcher for a while, giving him an early-season playing time boost.