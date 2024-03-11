Kirk went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in a split-squad game against the Orioles on Sunday.
Both extra-base hits came off journeyman right-hander Albert Suarez. Kirk is 5-for-20 to begin his spring with three homers, as the 25-year-old looks to shake off a disappointing 2023 campaign and return to the form that saw him slash .285/.372/.415 with a career-high 14 homers the season before.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Strong start to camp•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Gets $2.8 million•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Gets breather in finale•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Second straight two-hit performance•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Gets breather Sunday•