Kirk went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in a split-squad game against the Orioles on Sunday.

Both extra-base hits came off journeyman right-hander Albert Suarez. Kirk is 5-for-20 to begin his spring with three homers, as the 25-year-old looks to shake off a disappointing 2023 campaign and return to the form that saw him slash .285/.372/.415 with a career-high 14 homers the season before.