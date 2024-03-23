Manoah (shoulder) threw 23 pitches in a live batting practice session Friday, Rob Longley of The Toronto Sun reports.

The right-hander's fastball reportedly touched 97 mph in his first live session since going down with a sore shoulder early in camp. He will begin the season on the injured list and Manoah said he's uncertain what his next step will be. Bowden Francis was named to the Blue Jays' rotation and another spot could open up if Kevin Gausman (shoulder) does not gain clearance for the start of the season.