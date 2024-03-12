Manoah (shoulder) continues to play catch but there is no timetable for when he'll throw from a mound, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah had a bullpen session last week canceled because of ongoing right shoulder soreness. While he's still able to throw on flat ground, it does not appear he'll try things from the bump anytime soon. The Blue Jays have not officially ruled Manoah out for Opening Day, but he'll undoubtedly require a stint on the injured list at this point.