Manoah's scheduled bullpen session Thursday was cancelled while he continues to experience right shoulder soreness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah had done some flat-ground throwing but is not feeling up to getting back on the mound just yet. An MRI last week showed no structural damage in Manoah's shoulder, and though the Blue Jays are continuing to evaluate him on a day-to-day basis, he realistically would seem to be a long shot to be ready for Opening Day. Bowden Francis and Mitch White are candidates to fill Manoah's spot in Toronto's rotation, and it's possible both are needed if Kevin Gausman (shoulder) is unavailable.