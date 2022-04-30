Jansen (oblique) caught a live BP session and ran the bases Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Jansen has been on the 10-day injured list since April 11 due to a left oblique strain, and he doesn't yet have a timetable to return to game action. However, he began tee work early this week and continued to make progress Saturday. The 27-year-old will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the major-league club, but the Blue Jays haven't yet revealed when that might occur.