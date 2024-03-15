Jansen was diagnosed with a broken bone in his wrist Friday and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next two weeks, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Jansen suffered the injury on a hit-by-pitch Wednesday, and it now appears he'll be sidelined for Opening Day. A two-week absence would allow the 28-year-old to return during the first weekend of the regular season, but that timeline seems overly optimistic for a return to game action given the area of the fracture. A stint on the injured list to open the campaign is more likely, though manager John Schneider hopes Jansen will be back early in the season, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic. Alejandro Kirk should serve as Toronto's primary catcher in the meantime, with Brian Serven or Payton Henry the likely backup.