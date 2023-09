Jansen underwent surgery to insert a pin into his fractured right middle finger Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen's procedure will officially keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. Luckily, the Blue Jays have not yet ruled out a return during the postseason, so there's still a chance Jansen is able to aid Toronto in its playoff run. He will finish the 2023 campaign with a .228/.312/.474 slash line alongside 17 homers and 53 RBI across 301 plate appearances.