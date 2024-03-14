Springer went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Getting the start in right field, Springer drew a walk from Roansy Contreras to lead off the game and promptly swiped his first base of the spring. The 34-year-old outfielder is looking good in camp, batting ,300 (6-for-20) with a 5:3 BB:K, and after posting his first career 20-20 season in 2023 despite a career-low .732 OPS, Springer figures to remain a key part of the Blue Jays' offense.