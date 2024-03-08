Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The 28-year-old signed a somewhat head-scratching two-year, $15 million contract with the Blue Jays in December, but the organization views him as a useful utility player who can help plug the hole at third base until a prospect like Orelvis Martinez is ready to step up. Kiner-Falefa got the start at shortstop in Thursday's contest however, and through six Grapefruit League games he'd seen only half his action at the hot corner while also playing a second contest at short and one at second base. Wherever he's been stationed on the diamond, he's been making good contact, going 5-for-12 (.417) with a steal and a 2:1 BB:K, although all five hits have been singles.