Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Getting starting nod Tuesday
The Blue Jays will recall Waguespack from Triple-A Buffalo to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
As manager Charlie Montoyo hinted would be the case over the weekend, Waguespack will be summoned from the minors for his first career big-league start with Toronto requiring a fifth man in its rotation for the first time in the second half. Across 52.2 innings in the International League in 2019, Waguespack has posted a 5.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 52 strikeouts.
