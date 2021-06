Payamps (back) struck out one over a perfect ninth inning in Saturday's 12-4 win over the Orioles.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday that Payamps had been managing a back injury of late, but the reliever's availability for Saturday's contest implies the issue isn't a major concern. Since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on April 15, Payamps has compiled a 3.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB in 26 innings over 20 appearances.