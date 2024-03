Votto signed with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee Friday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The veteran first baseman was finally able to secure a contract for 2024, and it will come with the Canadian's hometown team. Votto clubbed 14 homers in just 65 games last season but struggled making consistent contact with a .202 average. He seems likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Buffalo given how late he's signing, especially since there's no clear path to a place on Toronto's MLB roster.