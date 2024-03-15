Votto will make his Grapefruit League debut for the Blue Jays on Sunday versus the Phillies, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Votto has seen some action in minor-league games since signing a non-roster invitee deal with the Jays a week ago, but this will be his first official spring training contest. The plan is for the 40-year-old to begin the season back in the minors in order to get in some reps, but if he looks good he could become an option for the major-league roster sooner rather than later.