Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Takes seat Sunday

Morales is not in the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

This is the second time in this four-game series Morales will not start. The veteran still holds a decent .797 OPS with 21 home runs on the season, but he's hitting just .231 over the last 14 games. He'll get a breather Sunday, allowing Rowdy Tellez to take a turn as the designated hitter for the series finale.