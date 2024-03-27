Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Gausman (shoulder) will make his season debut either Sunday in Tampa Bay or Monday in Houston, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Gausman looked terrific in his one and only Grapefruit League outing Monday and will be able to avoid the injured list following a bout with shoulder fatigue. Signs had pointed to him making his season debut Monday, and while that could still happen, Sunday is evidently on the table, as well. Bowden Francis would get the ball on whichever of those days Gausman does not start.
