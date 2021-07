Semien went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional RBI and two additional runs scored in Friday's win over the Rays.

Semien made his presence felt in the seventh inning with a solo shot off reliever Jeffrey Springs -- his 21th long ball of the season -- and that extended his torrid streak, as the star shortstop has now gone deep in three of his last four games. He has racked up nine RBI over that span and also extended his hitting streak to nine contests.