Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Ruled out for Opening Day

Stroman (shoulder) has been ruled out for Opening Day, but he could still pitch during the Jays' season-opening four-game series with the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

On a positive note, Stroman felt great after throwing a bullpen session Monday morning. The Jays did not announce a replacement for Stroman to start the season opener, and an updated timetable for his return should materialize after he begins pitching in game situations during the final two-plus weeks of spring training. If Stroman misses enough time to temporarily open up a rotation spot, Joe Biagini appears to be the frontrunner to pick up any available starts.