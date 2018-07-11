Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Seven strong innings in win over Braves

Stroman (2-6) tossed seven innings of one-run ball to get the win Tuesday against the Braves, allowing six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Stroman was outstanding in a difficult matchup, throwing first-pitch strikes to 22 of 28 batters while inducing a whopping 15 groundball outs. The hosts manufactured a run with a bunt and an RBI single in the sixth, but Stroman lasted through the seventh and left with a win in hand. While his 5.90 ERA leaves a lot to be desired, the right-hander has begun to turn things around of late by allowing one earned run or fewer in three of his last four starts. He'll look to keep it up this weekend against the Red Sox.