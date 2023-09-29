Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's victory over the Yankees.
Chapman went yard off Luke Weaver in the fourth inning for his 16th long ball of 2023. However, the homer was Chapman's first since Aug. 4, though he missed two weeks due to injury. The third baseman has struggled down the stretch, going 12-for-82 (.146) with five runs scored and four RBI across his last 23 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Returns from IL•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Hopeful to return this week•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Workouts continue•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Not ready to ramp up activities yet•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Hoping to swing bat this week•