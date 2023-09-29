Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's victory over the Yankees.

Chapman went yard off Luke Weaver in the fourth inning for his 16th long ball of 2023. However, the homer was Chapman's first since Aug. 4, though he missed two weeks due to injury. The third baseman has struggled down the stretch, going 12-for-82 (.146) with five runs scored and four RBI across his last 23 games.