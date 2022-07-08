Frasso made his debut for High-A Vancouver on Monday and threw four hitless innings, striking out 10 with one walk.

As part of that effort, he struck out 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis (who's on a rehab assignment) twice. This comes on the heels of Frasso being untouchable, if old for the level, in Single-A -- he put up a 0.70 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB across 25.2 innings before being promoted. All told, Frasso has pitched just 34.2 innings so far in his pro career since being picked in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but he's given up just 16 hits while striking out 60 hitters. While he's still an older prospect at 23, Frasso's fastball is touching triple digits these days, so even if he ultimately is unable to cut it as a starter, he'll have a good shot at making the majors in a bullpen role. For now, he bears watching in dynasty formats.