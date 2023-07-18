Frasso has a 3.64 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 47 innings across 15 starts for Double-A Tulsa.

He had a rough stretch from June 2 through July 3, where he gave up 15 earned runs while striking out 12 and walking seven in 9.2 innings across six appearances, but Frasso has been his normal dominant self in his two most recent outings (12 strikeouts in 7.2 frames). The 24-year-old righty logged between 54 and 60 innings in his first full pro season in 2022 and in 2019 and 2018 while at Loyola Marymount, so he could soon set a career high for innings in a season.