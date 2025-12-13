Frasso (undisclosed) signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

After turning in a 5.49 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 77 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City this past season and being non-tendered by the Dodgers in November, Frasso will officially return to the organization for 2026. The 27-year-old is still waiting on his first promotion to the majors, but he will likely need to show significant improvement in the minors before getting a chance to join the Dodgers' talented pitching staff.