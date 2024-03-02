Frasso had a cleanup procedure on his right hip labrum and the Dodgers are aiming to have the prospect pitcher back for the Arizona Fall League, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Frasso is currently rehabbing from a labrum injury in his right shoulder that he got surgery for in November. Given the multiple procedures, it's unlikely that the pitching prospect will make his MLB debut in 2024. Frasso split time between Double-A and Triple-A last season and registered a 3.77 ERA and 1.27 over 93 innings.