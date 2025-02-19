Frasso (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Noah Camras of DodgersNation.com reports.

For the second spring training in a row, Frasso is part of the Dodgers' 40-man roster, but he's participating in big-league camp this time around after he was held out of action for all of 2024 while recovering from November 2023 surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder as well as the cleanup procedure he required a few months later on his hip labrum. The 26-year-old righty wasn't cleared to play in the Arizona Fall League as hoped, but he doesn't appear to be operating with any restrictions during spring training. Frasso has two minor-league options remaining and will likely be part of the Triple-A Oklahoma City rotation to begin the 2025 season.