The Dodgers selected Frasso to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Loyola Marymount University, the now 25-year-old right-hander has compiled a 2.96 ERA with 191 strikeouts in 152 career minor-league innings. Frasso finished the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City and could arrive in Los Angeles at some point in 2024.