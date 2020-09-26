Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Orioles.

He got the scoring started for the night by taking Jorge Lopez deep in the second inning. Grichuk extended his hitting streak to five games in the process, and on the year he's hitting .271 with 11 homers, 32 RBI and 36 runs through 53 games.