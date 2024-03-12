Guerrero (knee) will go through a full workout Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero is missing a second straight Grapefruit League contest Tuesday with a left knee contusion, but he does not need any imaging and Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the club is "just being cautious right now." Expect Vlad Jr. to return in a day or two.
