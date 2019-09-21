Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits 15th homer
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 victory against the Yankees on Friday.
This was Guerrero's four straight game with multiple hits. That's been great, but this was also his first home run since Aug. 22. Owners would like to see a little more pop from Guerrero over the last week, as he owns just a .443 slugging percentage. He is batting .276 with 15 home runs, 68 RBI and 51 runs in 442 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits with rib injury•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Drives in three•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Not starting Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Launches solo home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...