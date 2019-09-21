Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 victory against the Yankees on Friday.

This was Guerrero's four straight game with multiple hits. That's been great, but this was also his first home run since Aug. 22. Owners would like to see a little more pop from Guerrero over the last week, as he owns just a .443 slugging percentage. He is batting .276 with 15 home runs, 68 RBI and 51 runs in 442 at-bats this season.