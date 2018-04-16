Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Named Player of the Week

Guerrero was named the Eastern League Player of the Week on Monday.

The 19-year-old is on a tear to start his first season at the Double-A level. Through nine games, he's hitting .361/.419/.639 with a pair of homers. He has more walks (five) than strikeouts (four), just as he did at both of his minor-league stops last season. If his hot start continues, he could be up at Triple-A before long, which an outside shot at a promotion to the big leagues at some point later this season.