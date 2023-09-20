Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Wednesday's absence marks just three starts in Toronto's past nine games for Merrifield, as his .549 OPS since the start of August appears to have caught up to him. Daulton Varsho continues to work as the primary left fielder, while Cavan Biggio has a hot stick while seeing regular at-bats in a utility role.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Dealing with groin tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sitting again against RHP•