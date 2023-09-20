Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Wednesday's absence marks just three starts in Toronto's past nine games for Merrifield, as his .549 OPS since the start of August appears to have caught up to him. Daulton Varsho continues to work as the primary left fielder, while Cavan Biggio has a hot stick while seeing regular at-bats in a utility role.

