Sanchez (hamstring) was tagged for eight runs over 3.2 innings in his rehab start Monday with Triple-A Gwinnett. He gave up eight hits and three walks and struck out five.

Sanchez needed 69 pitches to record the 11 outs in what amounted to his first affiliated-ball action in more than a month while he recovered from the right hamstring strain. Since Sanchez has been sidelined, the Braves have promoted two of their top pitching prospects in Mike Soroka (shoulder) and Luiz Gohara to the majors, so it's expected the veteran will settle into a long-relief role upon returning from the DL. The 34-year-old's rough showing Monday could prompt the Braves to keep him in Gwinnett for another rehab outing before activating him.