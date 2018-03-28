Carrera will not be on the Braves' Opening Day roster.

Carrera recently joined the team on a minor-league deal after being released by Toronto on March 11. He is set to open the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level which will keep him off the team's 40-man roster for the time being. Over 131 appearances with the Blue Jays last year, he slashed .282/.356/.408 with eight home runs, 20 RBI and 10 stolen bases.