Braves' Ezequiel Carrera: Does not make Opening Day roster
Carrera will not be on the Braves' Opening Day roster.
Carrera recently joined the team on a minor-league deal after being released by Toronto on March 11. He is set to open the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level which will keep him off the team's 40-man roster for the time being. Over 131 appearances with the Blue Jays last year, he slashed .282/.356/.408 with eight home runs, 20 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
More News
-
Braves' Ezequiel Carrera: Joins Braves•
-
Ezequiel Carrera: Cut loose by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Long shot for roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Signs deal with Blue Jays•
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...